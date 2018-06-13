Bundle of joy on way for Thapelo Mokoena and wife

Actor Thapelo Mokoena and his wife Lesego are set to add another member to their family.

The actor confirmed the news by paying tribute to his wife on her birthday.

"The greatest blessing in life is knowing that no matter what‚ you have someone in your corner come rain or shine. You are a forever value add in my life. I got nothing but #Love for you mama Reko. Here’s to many more years with you by our side. From Reko‚ Coming Soon & myself‚" he said.

Within minutes the comments section of the post was filled with congratulatory messages from Thapelo and Lesego's friends including Enhle Mbali and Katlego Maboe.

They already share a four-year-old son named Lereko together.

Can we also take a moment to talk about Lesego's on-point pregnancy swag?