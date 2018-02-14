T-Bose, Khaya Dladla and Naked DJ host new talk show

A new talk show hosted by an all-male panel is set to debut later this month.

Quinton “Naked DJ” Masina, Thabo “T-Bose” Mokwele and Khaya Dladla – noted for his role as GC in Uzalo – will host the show titled The Man Council.

It will premiere on BET Africa on Monday, 26 February, and will air weekdays at 22:30pm.

Offering viewers an opportunity to tap into the mind of men, the diverse trio will tackle issues of love, relationships and sex.

Each episode features a celebrity female guest panellist, who comes to give a woman’s perspective on topics at hand, while sharing her personal experiences too.

TV/radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu, Isibaya actress Jessica Nkosi and Club 808 presenter Bontle Modiselle are confirmed as the first three celebrity female guest panellists.