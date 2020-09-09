Events industry wants audiences back
Members of Flight Case Movement South Africa marched to the department of sports, arts and culture offices in Pretoria yesterday demanding that live events be opened.
People who participated in the march comprised sound engineers, technicians, production people, venue hire people, bouncers, nightclub owners, security personnel and freelancers who delivered a memorandum of demands to the department. ..
