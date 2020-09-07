Zahn-Reece's politically charged idols performance wows South Africa

Idols SA contestant Zahn-Reece Malgas’s politically-charged rendition of What’s Going On by Marvin Gaye touched the hearts of many South Africans.



The 23-year-old singer received a standing ovation from Unathi Nkayi and a round of applause from fellow judges Somizi Mhongo and Randall Abrahams...