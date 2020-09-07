Zahn-Reece's politically charged idols performance wows South Africa
Idols SA contestant Zahn-Reece Malgas’s politically-charged rendition of What’s Going On by Marvin Gaye touched the hearts of many South Africans.
The 23-year-old singer received a standing ovation from Unathi Nkayi and a round of applause from fellow judges Somizi Mhongo and Randall Abrahams...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.