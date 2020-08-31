Vhudi shaken by early exit from Idols SA
Idols SA hopeful Vhudi Mamphwe promises to keep the fire burning with his song My Yoki Yoki after his journey was cut short on the reality TV competition.
The 20-year-old aspirant Venda musician’s shock elimination on Sunday night left many viewers devastated during the theater week that saw 31 contestants advancing to the next stage...
