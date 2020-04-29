Nomzamo Mbatha's team dismisses 'heartbreak meltdown' claims

Actress and media personality Nomzamo Mbatha's team have shut down suggestions the star may have had a "meltdown" in a recent video of her speaking about heartbreak.

The actress found herself on the Twitter trends list on Monday after an Instagram Live video of her responding to a question about "heartbreak" went viral.

In the video, Nomzamo says: "I don't know what you're talking about, okay. We are strong. We are moving. Don't know her. What do you mean?"

After a chuckle or two, Nomzamo said "this is tough" and remarked: "What is a heartbreak? Is it a name of a street? Is it a mall? What is it?"