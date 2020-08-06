Here's why the gentle giants of the Arctic wobble on thin ice

A roar echoes off the icebergs of the Arctic. It’s a battle cry – the fight is on between two male walruses.

Against the frosty wind, they gash one another with their enormous tusks, asserting dominance over their territory.

This could be a brawl to the death. But the thunder of cracking ice throws them off, and both scurry for the cover of the sea.

While this contest may be paused, the animals are facing an even longer war with an enemy they can’t see. Due to human activity, their icy homes have started to melt.