Bassie shows her Miss SA walk and it’s an instant throwback of the best kind

Businesswoman and former Miss SA Basetsana “Bassie” Kumalo had fans in a frenzy recently when she gave them a throwback to her pageant-winning walk.

Bassie took to Instagram recently to post a video of herself strutting down her hallway and reminiscing about her win at the Miss SA pageant.

The theme song to her walk was Window of Hope by Oleta Adams, a song that means the world to her.