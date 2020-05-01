Gallo's Top 50 Quarantunes here to chase the lockdown blues away
Although President Ramaphosa has lowered the nationwide lockdown to level four, a lot of us will still be indoors and in need of some entertainment.
Even if you want to take a run or a walk around your neighbourhood, Gallo's Top 50 Quarantunes can keep you company.
From sweet romantic tunes from stars such as Luyolo and Thami, Paxton's sassy hit 'angifuni' to the classic Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse jam burn out, Gallo has got you covered.
Here are just five songs from the top 50 that you need to jam to asap!
Together as one by Lucky Dube;
Scars by Yanga;
Hellfire by Mango Groove;
Neria by Oliver Mtukudzi;
Sunshine through the rain by Luyolo;
Gallo general manager Rob Cowling said the record company is on a mission to help South Africa through these unchartered territories.
"The idea is to still remain sensitive to the crisis, but show that we can be resilient as a society," he said.
"If we can help the process and make it a little more bearable and easier for society through our artists' music -- and it helps people to focus and as a reminder to follow some of the key things to stay clean, safe and prevent the spread of this virus then Gallo has succeeded in trying to do our bit to help,"