Eye Candy

Ladies‚ Kuli Roberts' son is flames

By Kyle Zeeman - 24 April 2018 - 10:56
Leaun Roberts
Move over Tumelo Ramaphosa‚ there's a new celeb kid heating up these streets and causing thirst like we're in the desert. Meet Leaun Roberts.

Proud mama bear Kuli Roberts recently posted a message to her son that had us first melting...and then creeping.

She doesn't tag me in anything she posts 😑but she's aright 😅

A post shared by Ieaun Roberts (@yaya_ieaun_yiyanne) on

Let's just say we were using all our data on the man's page‚ scrolling more than a scribe in Egypt.

So‚ like‚ by now we think we're pretty much the authority on Leaun and here's what you should know.

How old is he?

We're not sure if he fits into your "half plus seven" equation but the guy just turned 22. Calculate your life.

...

A post shared by Ieaun Roberts (@yaya_ieaun_yiyanne) on

That works for me. What does he do?

The guy is a rugby player‚ which means fitness is key and he spends loads of time in the gym working on that bod of his.

On my wish list is someone with a sensitive side‚ please tell me he does.

We are sure he does but‚ girl‚ we also know he loves nature... like‚ taking his shirt off in nature.

🌲🌳🌲 Baslow

A post shared by Ieaun Roberts (@yaya_ieaun_yiyanne) on

Does he look good in a suit?

You better believe it! He's BEEN dripping!

Where do I get me some?

Man lives in the UK at the moment but he's totes in touch with his African side.

Olympic Social🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦

A post shared by Ieaun Roberts (@yaya_ieaun_yiyanne) on

Right‚ I'm sold! I've packed my bags and I'm risking it all to take my shot.

Calm down there‚ looks like the man might be taken. Sorry

 

Great weekend in the Scarbafornia sunshine 🌴🌴🌴

A post shared by Ieaun Roberts (@yaya_ieaun_yiyanne) on

