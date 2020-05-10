Brenda Ngxoli thrilled about joining The Queen

While fans of actress Brenda Ngxoli are still basking in the news of her best supporting actress win at the virtual Safta awards there’s more pleasant news about their favourite actress.

After making her triumphant comeback in a TV drama via iThemba last year, the vibrant Ngxoli marches on to Mzansi Magic series The Queen.She will portray NomaPrincess "Noma" Matshikiza, the wife of a construction tenderpreneur, who comes with ‘’huge baggage and a multimillion rand debt she owes Harriet”.

The two character’s friendship is an old one and their meeting once again is bound to bring much drama to the show.

Ngxoli comments: “This is my first telenovela. I’m excited and still pinching myself. The best way to put it is to say that the gods have chosen to favour me. I will put my gratitude into action by giving quality work. I got my first Safta from my role in Rockville where I worked with Ferguson Films, once again I’m back with them.I’ve always acknowledged the big role they have played in my career and how they have treated me.