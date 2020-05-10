Brenda Ngxoli thrilled about joining The Queen
While fans of actress Brenda Ngxoli are still basking in the news of her best supporting actress win at the virtual Safta awards there’s more pleasant news about their favourite actress.
After making her triumphant comeback in a TV drama via iThemba last year, the vibrant Ngxoli marches on to Mzansi Magic series The Queen.She will portray NomaPrincess "Noma" Matshikiza, the wife of a construction tenderpreneur, who comes with ‘’huge baggage and a multimillion rand debt she owes Harriet”.
The two character’s friendship is an old one and their meeting once again is bound to bring much drama to the show.
Ngxoli comments: “This is my first telenovela. I’m excited and still pinching myself. The best way to put it is to say that the gods have chosen to favour me. I will put my gratitude into action by giving quality work. I got my first Safta from my role in Rockville where I worked with Ferguson Films, once again I’m back with them.I’ve always acknowledged the big role they have played in my career and how they have treated me.
I’m turning 40 and I just want to live my best life and they have granted me that opportunity. I can’t thank them enough along with the channel Mzansi Magic. I’m also indebted to South African audiences that have never forgotten about me when I was not even on any production, their continued support is appreciated.”
She is not the only new addition to the cast of The Queen. Media personality Kuli Roberts will be joining the show as 41-year-old Mildred Sefatsa, described as "cougar out for the kill".
On Ngxoli’s joining of the cast of The Queen, Shona and Connie Ferguson had this to say: “We worked with Brenda in Rockville so naturally we are very excited for her to come on board. She played ausi Mavis drunk friend and we had awesome chemistry. I can’t wait to see what she brings to this new role.
“Brenda is an amazing versatile actress, with a work ethic like no other. The Queen fans were never ready for what’s coming.”