Moja Love donates R200K to Vinolia Mashego’s family
Moja Love has pledged to donate R200,000 to Vinolia “V-Mash” Mashego's family to help them bury the star and look after her children.
The channel’s CEO Aubrey Tau announced the decision in statement on Wednesday, and paid tribute to the presenter, who hosted Bheka S'kubambile on Moja Love before her death.
“To show how much we treasured Vinolia Mashego's contribution to the Moja Love family, the channel has decided to donate R200,000 to her family in order the ease them of the pain of having to deal with the stress of scrambling for resources to bury our talented presenter,” he said.
He said that a quarter of that amount would go to V-Mash’s burial, while the rest would go to looking after her kids.
“A donation of R50,000 will be made towards her burial and a further R150,000 to the family for the upkeep of her child.
“We indeed pay our deepest condolences to her family and those close to her. We lost a giant, a talented presenter who was ready to shine again.”
Tau said the channel had given the former Jam Alley presenter “a second chance in life” and she had “enjoyed every moment” of shooting with them.
“She might have had her own challenges before, but when she came to us, we saw somebody who was full of life, and despite her enormous experience, she was still eager to learn,” he said.
“We were impressed with her work ethic and her generosity as she also used her second chance to teach and train young people in her team.”
News of V-Mash’s death shocked the nation on Monday, after she was found dead at her home in Mamelodi, Tshwane.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, V-Mash’s nephew Karabo Seale said the family was struggling to pick up the pieces after her death.
“We were all heartbroken by the news. It was devastating. You can never prepare for news like that. As a family we are broken, but trying to stay strong,” he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.