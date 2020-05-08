Controversial Durban property mogul Jay Singh dies

Controversial Durban businessman Jay Singh died on Friday morning.

Singh had been embroiled in controversy over low-cost rental properties and the deadly Tongaat Mall collapse, which claimed two lives, for years.

“Good morning family, staff, friends and our Phoenix community, it is with a sad heart that I want to inform you of the passing of philanthropist and businessman, Mr Jay Singh this morning. May his soul rest in peace,” his spokesperson Pastor Mervyn Reddy said in a WhatsApp message early on Friday morning.

He told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that Singh, a transplant patient, died from kidney failure.

“He was on dialysis. He died at around 5.30am,” he said.

Singh was 57 years old.