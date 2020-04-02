Entertainment

LOCKDOWN MUSIC | Play 'Quarantunes' with your friends

By Toni Jaye Singer - 02 April 2020 - 12:20
Paxton Fielies.
Image: SUPPLIED

When you are allowed out and about, there's no shortage of things to chat to your friends about.

When you're stuck at home in lockdown, WhatsApp groups tend to run dry — other than people sharing links to unsettling coronavirus news stories, and memes designed to make folk laugh during this time of fear and uncertainty.

Get the conversation flowing with a rousing round of Quarantunes

Gallo record company has compiled an awesome playlist that is sure to keep entertained and calm during these tough times.

These are our top 5 picks of the day from the list:

‘Sunshine Through The Rain’ from Idols SA Luyolo Yiba

‘Kiss The Haze’ from Paxton Fielies and Tresor

‘Lights – Cover’ by Idols SA Micayla Oelofse

‘House Music Will Never Die – Mmthi’s 7” by DJ Tokzen

‘Little Girl’ off ‘Promised Land’ album by Yanga Sobetwa

