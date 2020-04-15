Quarantunes | Gallo’s got the classic tunes to lift your mood

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced an extension to the nationwide lockdown on April 9 2020.

This means more time indoors for all of us.

So now you are going to need all the motivation you can get to make it to the finish line and what better way than a great Gallo playlist?

We know it hasn’t been easy. Don’t worry, you are not alone. Gallo’s got the right tunes to at least get you on your feet.

Gallo has created some awesome #Quarantunes playlists that will help you let off some steam and get that heart pumping a bit faster for at least a few minutes.

Our Top 5 Iconic South African Artists

‘Burnout’ by Sipho Hostix Mabuse

Cupid Shoot Your Arrow (off "African Jazzscapes" album) by Ray Phiri

‘Neria’ by Oliver Mtukudzi

Ladysmith Black Mambazo ‘Hlanga Lomhlabathi’

Ebhofolo this madness by Zim Ngqawana

The playlists are available on Gallo’s website and on its Facebook and Twitter pages, and can be played through any streaming service.

Basically this is Gallo to you: