Thando Thabethe spills the tea on leaving 5FM

Radio personality Thando Thabethe has taken to social media to reveal the reason why she resigned from 5FM.

The star announced her resignation last month, but at the time gave no reasons for her departure.

She took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to finally open up about her exit, detailing alleged meetings she had with the station's management.

"On Friday 28 Feb I had a meeting with the programmes manager who let me know that the show was renewed, as per our annual negotiations. I then tried to negotiate a raise of R200 an hour. At this point he had agreed for me to take two weeks leave to shoot housekeepers," she explained.