South Africa

Man who tried to cheat no-fly rule with charter flight is deported

By staff reporter - 02 April 2020 - 12:13
Flights have been grounded during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

A South African man of Italian descent tried to fly into the country via Harare – but was bust and deported after police were alerted.

Transport ministry spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine said he was intercepted about 12.30pm on Wednesday.

“A private charter aircraft landed at OR Tambo International Airport from Harare, Zimbabwe, with one passenger on board. The flight was not cleared by the department of transport as required in terms of the current protocols in force during the lockdown. The passenger and the crew were held at the airport ... ”

On being informed he would not be allowed to enter the country, “the passenger initially refused to leave”.

After police were called in to intervene, the flight left SA airspace at 7.50pm, returning to Harare.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has called for a full investigation into the incident.

New lockdown rules let taxis carry more passengers — with masks

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has amended regulations governing public transport during the lockdown to extend taxi operating hours and allow ...
1 day ago

You'll be let off the hook for driving with an expired licence or vehicle disc during lockdown

Motorists will be let off the hook for now for driving using expired lessons, learner’s licences or even car licence discs.
2 days ago

