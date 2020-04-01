Boyz II Men postpone SA tour to 2021

The Boyz II Men South African tour has officially been moved to next year.

The American R&B band were scheduled to stage their two-city tour in SA this month, but were forced to cancel plans because of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday morning, the Grammy-winning group renowned for their hits Motownphilly and It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday announced new SA tour dates.

The tour will start at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, in Cape Town on March 12 2021 before concluding in Johannesburg on March 13 2021.

“In these uncertain times, we felt there was no other choice than to postpone the tour to next year,” said concert organiser Glen Netshipise.

“We trust by then the economy would be more settled and the fans are in a better position to be celebratory.”

Previous ticket holders will automatically be valid for the new dates.

Furthermore, ticket holders can get full refunds through Ticketpro until the end of April.

Ticket sales range between R290 to R1,750.