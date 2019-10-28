Dr Tumi, Benjamin Dube added to the All White Gospel Picnic line-up

Daveyton singer Ntokozo Dube will also be on stage after bagging a recording deal after winning the inaugural All White Gospel talent search.

Festival organiser Thulani Sicongwana said the introduction of Benjamin Dube and Dr Tumi acts will be giving the festival, which is in its third year of existence, a fresh twist.

“We are always looking for ways to make our show different and give fans a truly unique experience, and I can assure you, audiences are in for a treat when the two esteemed gospel artists take the stage on the 2nd of November,” said Sicongwana.

Just three weeks ago, Dr Tumi held his third annual gathering of worshippers at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria. He performed his classic sets and also music from his latest album Love On The Cross.

Competition:

SowetanLIVE is giving away 2 general access tickets to five lucky readers. Enter the competition below to stand a chance at winning.