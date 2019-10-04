Dr Tumi goes big at gospel extravaganza at Loftus

Go big or go home - and we are not on about Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung's traditional wedding extravaganza.

We are talking about Dr Tumi's formidable third annual Gathering of Worshippers where 50,000 concertgoers are expected to fill Loftus Stadium in Pretoria tomorrow.

Sowetan caught up with the 38-year-old gospel megastar days before the momentous event that will feature guest performers such as American stars Fred Hammond and Bishop Cortez Vaughn, as well as local musicians Khuli Chana and Jaziel Brothers.

Dr Tumi, real name Tumisang Makweya, has always been good at dreaming his own reality. In the first year of the gathering, he easily clocked 20,000 ticket sales.

Last year, 30,000 attended the event at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria.

"I think 50,000 is not 100,000. We did 30,000 last year, maybe we can do 75,000 next year and then 100,000 the year after that," he says.

"My aim is not to go lower, it's to grow. I want to keep pushing myself. I have never had guests in gatherings and it's the first time. I don't have singing nerves, but my worst nightmare is always losing my voice on the day.

"I once did a show in Polokwane and I was on medication. I forgot that one of the side effects was that they dry your throat and I took them an hour before I went on stage. After the first song, I could tell it's going to be a long night. But I got through it," Dr Tumi says.