Cardi B's Mzansi concert postponed

American superstar Cardi B is no longer coming to Mzansi.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the outbreak of coronavirus as a national disaster.

The Money hitmaker was set to perform and headline the event on June 12 at the TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg.

“We share the disappointment of our fans during this time of uncertainty. However, as a brand that cares for its consumers, we cannot ignore the growing concerns for health and safety as a result of the rapid spread of the Covid-19 in South Africa and around the world. It is important to highlight that an event of this magnitude has multiple moving parts and for this reason,” said Castle Lite brand director Silke Bucker.

Bucker said that the new date along with details about the tickets will be communicated by the end of March.

“We are currently in discussions with our headline act, Cardi and all other stakeholders,” Bucker said

She assured the fans that the event will take place as soon as it is safe to host the event. And that although the company regrets to inform the country but the health of their consumers and media and internal teams comes first.

Consumers who already bought the ticket are urged to keep the tickets if they still want to attend the show at its new.

The tickets will still be valid on the future date of the event that will be communicated. And those that wish to cancel their tickets can get a refund. The details will be communicated soon.