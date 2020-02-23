Cardi B record-breaking ticket sales thrills organisers, frustrates fans

Cardi B’s early bird tickets sold out at a record-breaking time of 1.2 seconds per ticket according to organisers.

On Thursday, ahead of the announcement that the rapper will be performing in Mzansi as the headliner for the 10th anniversary of the Castle Lite Unlock concert, limited early bird tickets went on sale.

The limited tickets cost on the official website a low price of R50 at 3pm, with an increase of R50 every 30 minutes until her name was revealed at 7pm.

Now organisers has told SowetanLIVE that the move saw “tickets at each price point selling in record-breaking time of 1.2 seconds per ticket”.

Furthermore, the site saw an average of 9,890 visitors every 30 minutes.