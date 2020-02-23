Cardi B record-breaking ticket sales thrills organisers, frustrates fans
Cardi B’s early bird tickets sold out at a record-breaking time of 1.2 seconds per ticket according to organisers.
On Thursday, ahead of the announcement that the rapper will be performing in Mzansi as the headliner for the 10th anniversary of the Castle Lite Unlock concert, limited early bird tickets went on sale.
The limited tickets cost on the official website a low price of R50 at 3pm, with an increase of R50 every 30 minutes until her name was revealed at 7pm.
Now organisers has told SowetanLIVE that the move saw “tickets at each price point selling in record-breaking time of 1.2 seconds per ticket”.
Furthermore, the site saw an average of 9,890 visitors every 30 minutes.
Hundreds were left frustrated and annoyed as they couldn’t get their hands on the coveted tickets as the website experienced random crashing, freezing and the message “we do not have enough tickets for sale”.
“Who actually got a ticket? I feel like no tickets were sold at all,” @MuloiwaThendo asked on Twitter.
“You guys lied to us… how can tickets not be available within few seconds?” @Pride_Hilfiger tweeted.
Package tickets starting from R690 had since gone on sale.
The Bodak Yellow and Money hitmaker will hit the stage at TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg on June 12.
