New television show for moms-to-be

Multimedia entrepreneur, blogger and podcaster Olwethu Leshabane has landed her first television presenting gig.

Leshabane says she never imagined herself on national TV. When she was approached by the producers of TV show Oh Baby with a presenting job, she jumped at the opportunity.

The 29-year-old wife and mother of three boys is enjoying her recently found role.

Oh Baby started last week on 1Magic on DStv and is about baby showers. Produced by Roses and Oak, the weekly TV show will see Leshabane attending a range of baby showers nationwide while exploring the country.

"It's an incredible honour to be part of such an emotional and intimate moment of these expectant mommies' lives. I'm a mother myself, and I understand all too well what a journey this can be - joyous, overwhelming, exhilarating, stressful and humbling.

"Oh Baby is a celebration of the beautiful expectant mothers of South Africa and their precious bundles of joy. I am so excited to be bringing these stories to South African audiences, and hope everyone will be as moved as I was by these powerful mommies."

She says Oh Baby is not only about showcasing baby showers but about connecting with real women. "It has become a platform to share their experience and guidance. Most important is to speak about women issues, we suffer in silence. Sometimes you got married at a young age.

"We get to hear these stories behind these pregnancies. We hear stories of resilience. It is a moment of reflection, I have learned from that."

She says the show is not only covering expensive baby showers. "It is not about glamour, because we understand that people have different economic standards." As a media entrepreneur with a YouTube channel, podcast and blog to her credit, Leshabane counts her role as a co-parent of three kids as the "greatest experience".