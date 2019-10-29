Female taxi owners want more say

Female taxi owners in Gauteng have called for an equal representation in the executive of taxi associations in the province in order to transform the sector.

Yesterday, the female taxi owners met with transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, to discuss their concerns in the sector.

Buyiswa Mehlomakhulu, one of the female taxi owners who called for the meeting, said the industry had to change and embrace the role played by women.

"We have eight members in some of the executives of associations. We must have four of them being women. In some of the associations I win in others I don't," Mehlomakhulu said.

She also suggested that those who do not appoint women should at least have a committee which represented them.

"We also don't want women to be put in the executives just to be puppets and have no say. We want them to have a say in the running of the associations."