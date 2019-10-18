Chiefs left-back Yagan Sasman plots City fall

Kaizer Chiefs left-back Yagan Sasman is plotting the downfall of his hometown club Cape Town City.

If his solid display in the last two league games against Baroka and Golden Arrows is anything to go by, Sasman is certain to play a part when Chiefs face City in the first round of the Telkom Knockout at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

"It's the second time that I am going back to Cape Town with Chiefs. We played against City at Newlands Stadium and we won [2-1 in August]... Hopefully I'll get an opportunity to play, it'll be a privilege to play in front of my home fans and family," said Sasman, who is from Grassy Park in the Mother City.

"It's been a while since this team last won a cup, so the Telkom Knockout is a perfect opportunity to put Chiefs where they belong."