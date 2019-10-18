Chiefs left-back Yagan Sasman plots City fall
Kaizer Chiefs left-back Yagan Sasman is plotting the downfall of his hometown club Cape Town City.
If his solid display in the last two league games against Baroka and Golden Arrows is anything to go by, Sasman is certain to play a part when Chiefs face City in the first round of the Telkom Knockout at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
"It's the second time that I am going back to Cape Town with Chiefs. We played against City at Newlands Stadium and we won [2-1 in August]... Hopefully I'll get an opportunity to play, it'll be a privilege to play in front of my home fans and family," said Sasman, who is from Grassy Park in the Mother City.
"It's been a while since this team last won a cup, so the Telkom Knockout is a perfect opportunity to put Chiefs where they belong."
Before moving to Amakhosi in July, Sasman had never plied his trade outside Cape Town, having been at Ajax Cape Town for 12 years.
The 23-year-old defender has hit the ground running at Naturena.
"It's been a wonderful experience for me. I have been given the opportunity by coach Ernst [Middendorp] and he has been impressed with my hard work. I believe I deserve a place here in the Chiefs squad," said the left-back.
Sasman also shed some light on how his switch to Amakhosi came about as he was a free agent, having parted ways with the Urban Warriors at the end of last season.
"It was actually the day before my birthday that I got a call from my agent, saying that I need to be in Johannesburg the next morning, which was the day of my birthday [July 10]," he said. "I then booked myself a flight and I came over to Johannesburg, and I started pre-season camp with the team. And within the 10 days I spent there, I needed to impress and fortunately I did."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.