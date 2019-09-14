Victorious day for SA Polo team
It was a day filled with celebrations, fashion and fun as the South African Polo team beat rivals New Zealand at the Inanda Club in Sandton on Saturday.
SA beat the Kiwis 6 – 5 to win the 2019 Nedbank International Polo match.
THE WINNERS South Africa @InandaClub #BeBold #BeGreen #BePolo#AllureHeinekenLounge @NedbankIntlPolo pic.twitter.com/ME501Tw8y8— Louise McAuliffe (@LaMaZingMedia) September 14, 2019
As usual, the match was not the only highlight of the day; fashion took centre stage as revellers donned their best outfits and enjoyed cocktails and good food while mingling.
#BeBold #BeGreen #BePolo#AllureHeinekenLounge we are here and we are green...@NedbankIntlPolo pic.twitter.com/hrFI9S54Ni— Louise McAuliffe (@LaMaZingMedia) September 14, 2019
Rocking the green...@InandaClub #BeBold #BeGreen #BePolo#AllureHeinekenLounge @NedbankIntlPolo pic.twitter.com/4j3Qk7dnwK— Louise McAuliffe (@LaMaZingMedia) September 14, 2019
A favourite for local celebrities are the private lounges which offer the food and live performances for guests.
SowetanLIVE were guests at the Allure Private Lounge.
With price tags ranging from R1500 to R4000, the pressure is on for hosts to provide the best in everything.
“Every year the Allure Private Lounge has surpassed itself by consistently providing a superb experience that is the epitome of luxury. It provides a leisurely space to hobnob and network with the best South Africa has to offer from business people to fashionistas, celebrities and leaders in the foremost trends,” said Bonnke Shipalana, The Communications Firm (TCF) CEO.