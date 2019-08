Sultry actress Nomzamo Mbatha will soon be lost to local TV screens after she landed a role in famous US comedian Eddy Murphy's rom-com Coming To America 2.

As a result of her new gig and her plans to permanently settle in Los Angeles, Mbatha will say goodbye to her local fans of the Mzansi Magic soapie, Isibaya.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD