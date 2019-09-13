Port Shepstone police search for missing five-year-old KZN girl

Police in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast are appealing for help to find a missing five-year-old girl.

Qobhile Cele, who lives at Noqhongo in Mehlomnyama, was last seen by her grandmother on August 29 playing outside her home, said KZN police spokesperson Thulani Zwane.

She was wearing a red jacket, blue plastic shoes and grey tracksuit pants.

Police have appealed to anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact warrant officer Zorro Cele on 039-695-3000/079 -47-4392 or Crime Stop on 086-001-0111.