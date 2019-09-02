Our five 'Idols SA' singers who could make the Top 10

The fight to score a spot in the Idols SA Top 10 wrapped up on Sunday night. The final eight hopefuls - Sneziey, Nqobile, Luyolo, Zia, Treasure, Craig, Micayla and Innocentia - gave it their all.

We have selected five singers from last night to join the four (Dinky, Virginia, Viggy and Nolo) that were selected last week as our dream top 10. If you have noticed, Sowetan LIVE has opted to cast a top nine instead because the competition this year is very tight: