Jay-Z joins weed business as chief brand strategist

Billionaire rapper and former drug dealer Jay-Z is joining the fast-growing cannabis industry, taking a role with California company Caliva as a chief brand strategist.

The award-winning rapper, according to Rolling Stone, entered into a partnership with the privately-owned cannabis company. He will focus on outreach and the creative direction of Caliva.

Jay-Z is also expected to increase job training for former prisoners as part of his ongoing outreach programme, Reform Alliance, and foster quality and fairness in the development of the legal marijuana industry.