Fashion police: see what Twitter thought of Bonang's Miss SA outfits
Earlier this month, Bonang confessed she'd be styling herself for her Miss SA 2019 hosting gig. "Wish me luck!" she tweeted. Now that the world's seen her wardrobe choices, can she raise a toast to herself for a job well done?
According to the Twitter fashion police, Queen B deserves to crack open a bottle of bubbly — House of BNG, naturally.
The celeb made four costume changes throughout the show wearing designs she said were by Biji La Maison de Couture, Gert-Johan Coetzee and Spero Villioti Couture.
Her dramatic entrance to the Miss SA stage was matched by an equally dramatic gold-and-white gown. Her hair was in a short bob crowned with a gilded leafy wreath giving her whole look Cleopatra vibes.
Next up was a vibrant yellow number that she paired with an Aliceband topped with a jaunty flower.
She moved on to sparkling silver gown and a hairstyle that was pure Old Hollywood glamour, before changing into a pretty pink ballgown which some fans said made her look like a Disney princess.
Here's what else they had to say about her outfits on social media:
Bonang is continuously serving us with looks???♥️??♥️#MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/U5m1NKLCnp— ? crystal✨✨ (@Owrah2) August 9, 2019
How may WIG changes ?? Bonang is an iCON #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/8NhFK0iVQr— KAYTRON.. ? (@HimThird) August 9, 2019
Bonang styled herself this year and she's killing it ????— Chuck Bass (@_dmajor__) August 9, 2019
Which look has been your fave so far? #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/kWiVJ5o3NN
Bonang's dresses!! ???#MissSA #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/Sb5AlSBMZE— Black Magic (@queenhajie1) August 9, 2019
Host @bonang_m is looking amazing as always! #MissSA2019— Shemal Anthony Jayasundera (@shemjay93) August 9, 2019
Streaming LIVE from Sri Lanka ??❤ pic.twitter.com/9q5SI81MDF
Can we all agree that @bonang_m epitomizes Perfection?! Can I get an Amen? All Hail Queen B*.... #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/AtmZfk6yIC— Herman Radipabe ? (@RamsRaddy) August 9, 2019
I knew this styling yourself thing was a good idea @bonang_m ?????? #MissSA2019— #SebenzaBoy (@wakhe_sebenza) August 9, 2019
@bonang_m serves???????#MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/aMjrueW3Z3— Pumza Mthethwa (@pumzamthethwa) August 9, 2019
Fourth dress in her favorite colour ??? mama @bonang_m you are killing it ? #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/UJbfmE4Ahx— Chuck Bass (@_dmajor__) August 9, 2019
Bonang gave us Cleopatra with the intro fit ... she’s giving me Disney princess with this fit ?— #thebloom (@Mokgabo_Wame) August 9, 2019
Bonang looks so pretty??? #MissSA2019 #MissSA pic.twitter.com/DMawWgfuE9— OMG_its_fue?? (@its_fue) August 9, 2019
Haibo Bonang senzeni na? Just when I thought my favourite look was the silver dress. Now I am wowed by the pink dress?????#MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/u0c3H87F7I— Phumzile_Mabaso (@MsMabaso) August 9, 2019