Phat Joe pulled from Radio 2000 'until further notice' after 'homophobic' comments

Radio 2000 DJ Phat Joe will be off air until further notice.

The DJ, real name Majota Kambule, was on top of the trending list on social media on Thursday morning, after making comments about the gay community.

Phat Joe was adding his two cents in on a raging debate over homophobic comments made by reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu last week.

“Gays are silly because they are fighting with women. Name one gay who has never fought with a woman in the industry. Their problem is that they [gays] are convinced that they have a vagina, while they have a penis. We [women] have a vagina,” said Wabantu on her TV show.”

Twitter user Perfect Hlongwane @_wordperfect paraphrased Phat Joe's comments:

Phat Joe today, @Radio2000ZA : "I don't understand why they [gays] can't accept that it's difficult for most people to accept their lifestyle." This between telling us how "disgusted" he was to be "hit on by a gay", & how "disgusting" it is when gays are "flamboyant like women".

Listeners took to social media platforms to express concern over the comments.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu confirmed that the DJ will be off air but could not say until when.

“The SABC can confirm that Phat Joe has been unscheduled until further notice. This is a matter between the employer and employee, and we cannot comment further at this stage.”

This is not the first time Phat Joe has found himself in hot water in recent years. In 2017, while working for regional KZN station East Coast Radio, Phat Joe was taken to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) and the station was fined R30,000 for comments he made about down syndrome.