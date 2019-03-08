WATCH | Gayle King's interview with R Kelly's two girlfriends will shock you!

R Kelly's two "live-in" girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, have come out strongly to defend the singer, who faces sexual assault allegations, in a CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King.

R Kelly was arrested last month on 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault and was released on $100,000 bail.

The charges relate to four victims, with three of them being underage.

The two young women, aged 21 and 23, who met R Kelly while they were teenagers, slammed claims made by their parents that they were brainwashed by the “Pied Piper”.

"We all are a family, all together," Azriel said, to which Joycelyn nodded in agreement.

The feisty 21-year-old got defensive when Gayle asked if their one-man-two-girlfriends arrangement extended into their sexual relationship.

"I would never share with no one what I do in or outside of the bedroom and as a woman (I'm) sure you would not either," Azriel said.

Before she added, "There are people all over the world who have multiple girlfriends. It's no different."

The pair went on to accuse their parents of being manipulative attention-seekers who wanted to extort money from R Kelly at their expense.