Tackling youth unemployment

Youth-oriented organisation Lulaway is significantly addressing youth unemployment, having facilitated employment and internship opportunities for over 30 000 youth.

Working closely with government, non-profit organisations and the private sector, Lulaway has established over 200 job centres in all nine provinces.

In Bellville, the Lulaway Workforce Development Project – funded by the City of Cape Town – runs a three-year training programme to assist jobseekers prepare for the world of work.

Since the beginning of 2011, the organisation has registered over 516 149 young people on its jobseekers’ database, trained 5 472 and placed 2 968 in permanent jobs, ranging from administrative positions, to general work, security, sales, beauty and contact centre operations.

One of the beneficiaries is Beauty Mnxulu (26), who lives in the township of Khayelitsha. After four long years of struggling to find work, Beauty signed up for Lulaway’s job readiness programme. She is now employed as a Fidelity recruitment agent.