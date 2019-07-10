Johan Booysen's fate now lies in KZN's NPA boss

Former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen's fate on charges of murder, housebreaking and defeating the ends of justice now lies in the hands of acting provincial director of public prosecutions.

Yesterday, National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi announced that she will be dropping racketeering charges against Booysen and his 26 co-accused in the so-called "Cato Manor death squad" case.

Batohi set up a review panel tasked with deciding "what the NPA position will be in the litigation". The panel found that the authorisation of the charges was invalid. Booysen and his team of 26 police detectives were arrested in 2012 and charged with 116 crimes.

Yesterday, Batohi said she had referred the remaining charges to acting KZN DPP advocate Elaine Zungu, who will decide whether or not there is merit to the charges against Booysen and his cops.

NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said the decision to pursue the remaining charges rested solely in the hands of Zungu. Makeke said that racketeering was the only charge Batohi had authority over.