S Mag

Connie Ferguson, Kwesta & Enhle Mbali Maphumulo: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By s mag - 10 June 2019 - 11:22
Enhle Mbali Maphumulo.
Enhle Mbali Maphumulo.
Image: Supplied

It’s another Monday and what better way to start the week than by reminiscing on what your faves got up to this weekend?

From gin festivals to pre-birthday breakfasts and pride walks, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite moments from the stars these past few days.

Connie Ferguson had a pre-birthday breakfast fit for a queen yesterday. The actress and businesswoman turns 49 today.

To celebrate another trip around the sun, she had lunch with her close friends, including Evodia Mogase from the reality show Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

Lerato Sengadi celebrated World Gin Day on Saturday in the best way possible, by drinking gin, at a gin festival. The socialite looked effortlessly cool as always.

Enhle Mbali slayed at the Cut Life Originals brunch and panel discussion yesterday. The actress was a panelist in a discussion about the business of beauty and women in entrepreneurship.  

Comedian Siv Ngesi is in Los Angeles and he took time off sightseeing to support his LGBTIQ+ friends by taking part in the Pride March.

Nakhane was doing what he does best – being a global superstar. The singer and actor is also in Los Angeles working on a new film. We’re beaming with pride!

Judging from these snaps, it seems Kwesta gave a stellar performance in Uganda on Friday. The rapper performed at the #LockDownUG concert that producer Sun-EL musician also played at.   

