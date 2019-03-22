Naming whiteness key to humanising white people

I recently asked if South Africans are one of the most famous examples of human rights atrocities in the world.

Surprisingly, or maybe not, the response was to rank historical human rights atrocities and pontificate about the severity of each.

The aim was, of course, to diminish the horror of colonialism and apartheid.

There is a great discomfort, expressed in violent denialism, with the naming of white inhumanity - the fruit of white supremacy.

The denial and dismissal of black pain and suffering is a masterclass in glib inhumanity a la Steve Hofmeyer, further bolstered by sentiments like "It's OK to be white". It is, in fact not, and the reasons are simple.

Whiteness and its power relies on its constitutive other, blackness, to survive. It was not until Europeans who at the time, as James Baldwin reminds us, were merely German, Italian, British, French, Portuguese and others, encountered Africans, (Native) Americans, Indians, Maoris and Indigenous Australians and defined them as black, that they became white.

This historical event, which repeated itself wherever Europeans went, has replicated severe harm for those it defined. The way in which whiteness came to exist was through the construction of a lesser black for whom a destiny of genocide was decided.