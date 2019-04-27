WATCH | Ayanda Borotho speaks on unfair treatment

"Please tell me if I'm overreacting but the way this person engaged me as a 'paying' customer was disgusting. Lapho udadewethu. Black like me.

"When I asked her why she did that she said 'sorry', and gave me the 'you think you are better' look. Sometimes my own people can just suck the life out of you. But we still support black and buy black because the vision is bigger than the shallowness we encounter," she wrote of her experience.

She decided to pull a Bonang and kill them with kindness.

"I tipped them double this time. That's how you deal with small minds," she said.