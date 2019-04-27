Durban shack dwellers protest for flood relief

On Friday morning, a group of 300 people blockaded Shannon Drive and Mountbatten Drive in Reservoir Hills with stones and burning tyres.

"They were demanding re-building of their shacks after the floods damaged them," said Zwane.

According to a report, tabled in the eThekwini municipality's executive committee meeting on Friday, the city would require about R330m to address the damage to housing caused by the torrential rains which led to floods.

The Human Settlements Unit plans to rehabilitate and reconstruct damaged low-cost housing, community residential units, informal settlements and transit facilities through the utilisation of existing funding and to seek additional funding from provincial and national government, the report states.

The city would need R658m to repair the damage to all infrastructure caused by the floods.