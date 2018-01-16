It seems Celeste Ntuli's rant over Zodwa Wabantu's pantyless antics may have opened the door for others to speak out and actress Ayanda Borotho has joined in with scathing words for women in the same category.

Taking to her Instagram‚ the Isibaya actress slammed the narrative that walking around naked is considered being liberal or feminist.

"If walking around naked is being liberal and being a feminist‚ then I clearly didn't get the memo. Where are the men who dangle their private parts? If you wouldn't like to see your own daughter do the same‚ then don't call it freedom of expression‚" she wrote.

Ayanda went to explain that "no sane mother/parent" would accept the message that it's okay for someone to tell their daughters that they should use their private parts to get what they want.

She went on to quote Zodwa on the viral video that led Celeste Ntuli to call the entertainer out.

In the video of Zodwa is heard addressing a crowd and telling women to use their "asses" to get what they want. Zodwa said that women have sex on their side‚ so why not use it to their advantage.