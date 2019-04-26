Historic hosting of world congress should be music to South African ears

South Africans will get to experience the 16th World Congress of Music Therapy next year, which will be hosted in Africa for the first time. The congress will take place from July 7- 11 at the University of Pretoria.

It will be hosted in partnership with the World Federation of Music Therapy, South African Music Therapy Association, MusicWorks, Tshwane School of Music, City of Tshwane and Gauteng Tourism.

Music therapy lecturer Carol Lotter said this method of healing uses music across the board, from the very beginning of life to late-stage dementia to address clients' emotional, physical and social needs.

“The clinical use of music is based on assessment, through which goals are formulated for individualised treatment plans. Music is employed in a variety of ways to address client needs. Also, making music with clients offers alternative ways of communication, self-expression, emotional regulation and social interaction,” Lotter said.