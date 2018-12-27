5 minutes with rapper Rouge

2. What has been your biggest lesson?

It has been to really trust myself and the process and stop paying attention to other people’s journeys. Yours cannot be the same and you will miss your blessings.

3. Describe your perfect celebration.

I’m actually planning one: a really fun day out playing volleyball and go-karting, then an outdoors dance with my family. Of course, a few industry friends will be invited, and my girls Moozlie and Cosmo will be there first, as well as my childhood friends.

4. If you could know the absolute truth to one question, what would it be?

Is there a heaven after this?