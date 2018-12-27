5 minutes with rapper Rouge
Rapper Rouge defied the odds this year when she became the first ever winner of both a Sama and Safta in the same year. The 26-year-old — who released her debut album, The New Era Sessions, only a year ago — has gone on to become one of the must-watch acts on the continent, to which her two Sabre Awards Africa wins attest. Her primary focus is on changing the game and it seems Rouge is well on her way.
1. What has been your highlight of 2018?
It would have to be my Safta award,purely because it had never been done before and I tend to believe it can’t be me to lead some sort of new discourse.But it was and I was so happy about that.
2. What has been your biggest lesson?
It has been to really trust myself and the process and stop paying attention to other people’s journeys. Yours cannot be the same and you will miss your blessings.
3. Describe your perfect celebration.
I’m actually planning one: a really fun day out playing volleyball and go-karting, then an outdoors dance with my family. Of course, a few industry friends will be invited, and my girls Moozlie and Cosmo will be there first, as well as my childhood friends.
4. If you could know the absolute truth to one question, what would it be?
Is there a heaven after this?
5. What’s the most interesting thing you have done this year?
Nothing too wild, ’cause I’ve been working so much. I guess it would have to be the travelling I’ve done. Uganda is at the top of my list right now.
6. What’s the one saying you say the most?
No ways, bruv.
7. What are you grateful for in 2018 and what is your one wish for the new year?
To have an incredible album with my dream musicians featuring.
This article first appeared in print in the Sowetan S Mag December 2018 edition.