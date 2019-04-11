Small businesses, musos, town hit by OppiKoppi cancellation

The festival organisers issued a statement saying the 25th annual festival had been put on hold after the 2018 event was ruined by criminals targeting attendees.

The 2019 event would have taken place from August 8-10 this year, but the organisers have decided that the cost of increasing security would have made ticket prices too expensive.

"This was a very big decision for us," said Theresho Selesho, CEO of Matchbox Live, owners of the festival, on Thursday. "For us to present the 2019 event with the increased security measures that are required to curb this crime, to present a safe and enjoyable festival, the production costs also increase drastically.

"By taking a gap year, we are giving ourselves the breathing room to redesign the festival and bring in the necessary changes without affecting the festivalgoer by increasing ticket prices."

Another service provider, Justin Melamed of Brohemian Pizza, said while this would result in a "small knock" to the business, he understood why the festival was put on hold.

"They had to do what they had to do for safety reasons and, well, there are other festivals," he said.

Tau Masemola, of Braai Guru, said service providers would be willing to help the event organisers to ensure the festival was never cancelled again.

"As service providers, we could have helped because we were unaware of the challenges that they were facing. We no longer see ourselves as service providers but we view ourselves as partners and so we will assist in whatever way we can to see the event continue," he said.

Masemola said that, after OppiKoppi last year, the organisers had already started to prepare for their return to the festival this year, adding that among their preparations were teambuilding sessions held to ensure that their operations ran smoothly.

Besides the people who worked in preparing the goods, they had designers, promoters and other creatives whom they roped in with the hope of strengthening their brand at the festival this year.