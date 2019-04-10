Dress like the stars: Teyana Taylor and The Weeknd
Teyana Taylor and The Weeknd can be described as multi-disciplinary artists who dabble between music and fashion. Although the two stars have become household names in music, their reception to the fashion world has also been one they can be proud of. Taylor’s and The Weeknd respective fashion brands ‘Unbothered’ and ‘XO’ can be said to be influencing the current street-style aesthetic.
Taylor is often seen in her signature crop top and over-sized cargo trousers paired with sneakers. Her personal style can be described as laid-back with 90’s references, such as the bucket hat and stacked neck chains.
The Weeknd’s aesthetic ranges from high street fashion to sleek formal wear. When he is not spotted wearing ‘XO’, The Weeknd can be found rocking a sharp tuxedo.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this autumn season:
Teyana Taylor – 90s Vibe
Steal her style
- Fashion at its most efficient. Introduce a lot of pockets to your wardrobe. From dresses to coats and shirts functionality is essential.
- Switch it up. Be sure to shop for high fashion items such as a tuxedo inspired dress and pair with a block heel.
- Less is more. Regard intricately designed bra tops as collectables to pair to any look.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
The Weeknd – New wave fashion
Steal his style
- Outerwear. When shopping for jackets and coats go for military inspired designs that are packed with functionality.
- Accessories. Keep your accessory game very simple by shopping for gold chains to wear with an all black look.
- Colour. The fewer colours you have in your wardrobe the better, so shop for essential items such as t-shirts and trousers in black to achieve the perfect monotone look.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Stockists:
