Dress like the stars: Teyana Taylor and The Weeknd

Teyana Taylor and The Weeknd can be described as multi-disciplinary artists who dabble between music and fashion. Although the two stars have become household names in music, their reception to the fashion world has also been one they can be proud of. Taylor’s and The Weeknd respective fashion brands ‘Unbothered’ and ‘XO’ can be said to be influencing the current street-style aesthetic.

Taylor is often seen in her signature crop top and over-sized cargo trousers paired with sneakers. Her personal style can be described as laid-back with 90’s references, such as the bucket hat and stacked neck chains.

The Weeknd’s aesthetic ranges from high street fashion to sleek formal wear. When he is not spotted wearing ‘XO’, The Weeknd can be found rocking a sharp tuxedo.

If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this autumn season: