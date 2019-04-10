Fela's Kalakuta Queens set the record straight

Fela Kuti is a world-renowned musical icon who is still celebrated widely in musical circles today after his death at 58, in 1997.

The names and the stories of his 27 wives, however, are largely unknown and this is where the musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens tries to set the record straight.

Currently showing at The South African State Theatre in Pretoria, the play is a burst of frenetic dancing and singing that captures the defiant voice of Fela and his anti-corruption stance through music.

It also tries to showcase the unconventional relationship he had with his wives, many of whom were much younger women who defied social stereotypes when they chose to stay with him.

The play goes through several segments of Fela's persecution and activism and lets the women speak out against a society that ostracised them for their unusual union with the music star.

Their life in Fela's compound, Kalakuta Republic, is laid bare on stage, both the good and bad times.

The women, whom Fela named "Queens" when he married all 27, demand the dignity they say society stripped them of by vilifying them about their choices to love and stay with him.