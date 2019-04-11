Crime shuts down the music as Oppikoppi is cancelled for 2019

"This was a very big decision for us," said Theresho Selesho, CEO of Matchbox Live, owners of the festival, said in a statement on Thursday.

"For 24 years, Oppikoppi has been going great guns. Unfortunately in 2018 we experienced the rampant crime currently impacting events and festivals across South Africa.

"For us to present the 2019 event with the increased security measures that are required to curb this crime, to present a safe and enjoyable festival, the production costs also increase drastically.

"By taking a gap year, we are giving ourselves the breathing room to redesign the festival and bring in the necessary changes without impacting the festival-goer by increasing ticket prices."

Selesho said in doing this, the organisers are investigating bringing the festival to a venue closer to a major city to enable day tickets. "All options are open. Nothing is out of question," he said.