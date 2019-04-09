Entertainment

WATCH | Arch Jnr on why he DJs: 'I love making people dance'

By Jessica levitt - 09 April 2019 - 10:53

DJ Arch Jnr is no stranger to stardom, quickly earning a name for himself on the global stage after being spotted by music heavyweights around the world.

Arch got a standing ovation during his audition at America's Got Talent which was aired in January.

Although he was already racking up global gigs, the talent show propelled Arch to an even bigger superstar status.

At six years old he already knows what keeps him happy.

"I love making people dance," he said.

He was recently in China for the World's Got Talent show where he'll compete against 30 contestants from around the world.

The show is set to air in April.

