Lifestyle

Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Meghan Markle: 'We bow down to our melanated Monas'

By Jessica Levitt - 21 February 2019 - 10:27
The power couple wished Meghan well on her pregnancy during their acceptance speech.
The power couple wished Meghan well on her pregnancy during their acceptance speech.
Image: Twitter/Brit Awards

Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid tribute to Meghan Markle in a video acceptance speech during the 2019 Brit Awards, congratulating the Duchess of Sussex on her pregnancy.

In the video, the couple do a short recreation of their music video, Apes. In the original video, they pose in front of the Mona Lisa. In their thank-you speech after winning the prize for Best International Group, the Mona Lisa is replaced by a portrait of Meghan wearing a crown and pearls.

In a post on Instagram, B said that they were paying tribute to Meghan.

"In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy, we wish you so much joy."

The video has received almost 2m views and the hashtag #MelanatedMonas soon trended on social media.

Trending

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
X