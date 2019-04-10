Zahara claims ex-label TS Record owes her millions

Multi-award-winning Afro-pop musician Zahara claims she is owed millions of rands by her former record label, TS Records.

Zahara yesterday made allegations against TS Records executives TK Nciza and Sbu Leope, claiming that she was underpaid for her performances, the sale of her records, and royalties for when her songs were played.

She made claims about her monster 2011 debut album Loliwe, which she said sold more than 500,000 copies.

Zahara could not be reached by Sowetan for further comment late yesterday, but Nciza said he heard figures of "R10m and R30m being bandied about in the media".

"She needs prayers. I've not worked with her for three years," Nciza said.

Both Zahara, real name Bulelwa Mkuthukana, and Nciza had earlier confirmed to Sowetan's sister publication, Daily Dispatch, that they worked together on three albums, Loliwe, Phendula and Country Girl.

Leope could not be reached on both his phones. Nciza said Leope was overseas.

In a telephonic interview yesterday, Nciza laughed off Zahara's financial claims.

He said her top three albums combined could not have made the amount she was claiming. "Now that things are going bad she wants to make an excuse and point fingers," said Nciza.

When asked how much money was made in total by the company from sales of Zahara's three albums, Nciza said: "I can't give you the figure from the top of my head."

He denied all allegations Zahara made, saying there was no way he could have misappropriated her royalties as they were paid by another big-name company's royalty department.