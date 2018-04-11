Before you clear the backroom and call your aunty for some blankets to help "homeless Zahara‚" you might want to know the star insists she is fine and not in danger of losing her home.

Zahara's name was once again on everyone's lips last month when a Sunday Sun report claimed she was on the brink of losing her R1-million home because sis was not paying her bond.

The star disappeared after the reports‚ but has finally broken her silence on the claims‚ telling TshisaLIVE that nothing could be further from the truth.

"I am sitting in the house right now and everything is fine. I have not lost the house and I am not going to lose it. It's all lies. These rumours are nothing new. Every year there are reports that I am losing my home‚ but which house did I lose if I am still here?"